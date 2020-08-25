New Delhi: As several cases of coronavirus reinfection among recovered patients come to light from across the world, scientists have raised concern over its implications on vaccine development and delivery.

Researchers from Department of Microbiology, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKU), on Monday documented first instance of human re-infection by SARS-CoV-2 by using the next generation sequencing. The team showed that the genome sequence of the virus strain in the first episode of covid-19 infection is clearly different from the genome sequence of the virus strain found during second episode of infection.

Researchers also said there was evidence that some recovered patients of covid-19 have waning antibody level after few months. Since the immunity can be short lasting after natural infection, scientists said vaccination should also be considered for those with one episode of infection.

“Our findings suggest that SARS-CoV-2 may persist in the global human population as is the case for other common-cold associated human coronaviruses, even if patients have acquired immunity via natural infection,"’ the researchers said.

While India has large number of recovered covid-19 patients, the country might have to think vaccinating them as well. There is little information about the virus and longevity of the immunity after its infection or reinfection is not known.

“One of the many unknowns about this virus is how much protection does an infection produce and for how long. Experience from other human coronaviruses indicate that infection with SARS-CoV-1 (the virus that caused SARS), concentrations of IgG (antibodies) remained high for approximately 4-5 months before subsequently declining slowly during the next 2-3 years. Thus, possibly opening a window for re-infection," said Lalit Kant, a scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

However, the immune response to covid-19 is not yet fully understood and definitive data on post-infection immunity and its duration are lacking, he added.

Kant said limited data on antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 and one small animal model study, suggest that recovery from covid-19 might confer immunity against reinfection, at least temporarily.

“But not all animal studies necessarily apply to humans. Initial vaccine related studies show the vaccine produced antibodies and killer T-cells to combat the infection. The duration of these responses is being studied in vaccine trials," said Kant.

In India, there are at least five domestic vaccine manufacturers that are working on indigenous vaccines—Serum Institute of India, Pune; Bharat Biotech, Hyderabad; Zydus Cadila, Ahmedabad; Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, Pune; and Biological E, Hyderabad.

“Whole dead virus vaccine possibly cover all strains but mutated strains keep coming then every time new vaccine required beside old one like flu vaccine," said Jugal Kishore, professor and head, department of community medicine, Safdarjung Hospital.

“But whole virus may not be specific and may have some side effects. But we really don't know much till some results of vaccine come," he said.

According to sources, India is also in touch with Russia for a vaccine the country has developed. However, there is little clarity over its efficacy in Indian population. Moreover, the delivery of vaccine is also clear so far. Government has said it is considering various benchmarks, such as cost, ease of administration and efficacy to determine the covid-19 vaccine candidates for mass immunisation in India.

“Covid-19 is a new disease. So far there is no scientific evidence that the vaccine will have to be administered every year. We don't know if SARS CoV-2 virus will behave like Flu virus for which new vaccines are to be continuously developed," said Naveen Thacker, former civil society organisations representative, Gavi Board, the vaccine alliance.

“The immunity in covid-19 will also be mediated through memory B cells and T cells immunity also comes in play so drop in antibodies level or a case report of reinfection should not be a cause of concern," he said.

