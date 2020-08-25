Infection in recovered covid patients and its implication on vaccine development

“One of the many unknowns about this virus is how much protection does an infection produce and for how long. Experience from other human coronaviruses indicate that infection with SARS-CoV-1 (the virus that caused SARS), concentrations of IgG (antibodies) remained high for approximately 4-5 months before subsequently declining slowly during the next 2-3 years. Thus, possibly opening a window for re-infection," said Lalit Kant, a scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).