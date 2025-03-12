Influencer’s tragic death pushes government to impose new law to control social media uses

Efecan Kultur, a 24-year-old Turkish TikTok personality known for his Mukbang videos, has passed away due to complications from obesity. Kultur, who had been receiving treatment in a hospital, was unable to move without assistance as his health declined. His death was confirmed by fellow influencer Yasin Oyanik, according to Turkiye Today.

Kultur rose to popularity by sharing videos of himself consuming large quantities of food on camera, a style known as Mukbang, which originated in South Korea. His videos earned him over 1.5 lakh followers on TikTok and 24,000 on Instagram. He frequently hosted live streams of his eating sessions, gaining significant online engagement.

Risks of overeating However, his passing has raised serious concerns about the health risks associated with overeating, especially among the youth. The Mukbang trend, which has spread globally, often encourages excessive eating purely for entertainment and social media attention. Many young individuals aged 11 to 25 have adopted this trend, unaware of its potential long-term health effects.

In response, Türkiye is now considering new laws to limit social media usage for individuals under 16 years old, the publication added. Efecan Kultur’s death has sparked wider conversations about the responsibility of content creators.

Obesity in India Over 10 crore people in India suffer from obesity, with abdominal obesity being especially common. Around 12% of men and 40% of women are affected, as per Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

States with the highest rates include Kerala (65.4%), Punjab (62.5%), Delhi (59%) and Tamil Nadu (57.9%). In contrast, Madhya Pradesh (24.9%) and Jharkhand (23.9%) report much lower levels. Obesity leads to serious health issues, such as heart disease, hypertension and type 2 diabetes.

Weight-loss success stories Many celebrities in India have successfully finished their weight-loss journey. People like Karan Johar, Ram Kapoor and Tanmay Bhat have shown that it is possible to become healthier if someone is determined.

Kapoor reportedly lost 55 kilos in 18 months. While many doubted if he had gone for surgery, he confirmed that he did it in the “old-fashioned” way.