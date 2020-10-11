Inhaled vaccines aim to fight coronavirus at its point of attack

Imperial College in recent months has been advancing studies of a Covid vaccine using RNA technology that would be delivered via conventional shots and plans to expand its trials to 20,000 people by year-end. Oxford, one of the front-runners in the global quest for an inoculation, is in the final stage of tests for a shot that uses a harmless virus to carry the genetic material of the pathogen into cells to generate an immune response. Both techniques may be conducive to inhalation, Shattock said.