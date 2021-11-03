Inside India’s reluctance to regulate junk food

Meanwhile, the food safety regulator held several rounds of consultations with the industry and consumer groups earlier this year. At a meeting on 30 June, where participants from the industry outnumbered those from non-profits by a wide margin (27 to 8), the industry spoke in favour of monochrome guideline daily amount (GDA) labels while consumer groups wanted warning labels that are easier for consumers to understand. GDA labels show the total amount of energy and nutrients as a percentage of what a typical healthy adult should be eating daily, while warning labels simply flag which nutrients are high or in excess in packaged food. The industry also pushed for ‘positive nutrients’ on labels which was strongly opposed by consumer groups as the purpose of front-of-pack labels is to warn consumers of negative ingredients, and not persuade them to purchase instant food fortified with say, iron and vitamins. This writer reviewed a copy of the minutes of the meeting.