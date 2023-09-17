Inside the buzzing business of sleep10 min read 17 Sep 2023, 10:33 PM IST
Sleeplessness has created a new market for sleep products like hormone supplements, tracking and breathing devices, memory foam mattress and subscriber-only bed time stories.
New Delhi: It’s a Japanese folklore called The Moon Princess. A poor couple discovers a baby girl inside a bamboo stalk and takes her in as a divine blessing. They name her Kaguya-hime and raise the child as their own. Kaguya-hime grows up in the idyllic countryside, the word of her beauty travelling far and wide. But she spurns every suitor, including the emperor of Japan, and returns to where she came from—the moon.