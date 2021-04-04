Inside the march of virus variants

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
New mutated forms of covid-19 are on the rampage. What do we know about them and can vaccines help?
A new, possibly more infectious variant of the novel coronavirus with two amino acid changes in important parts of the spike protein have been found in some viral samples in India
For more than a year, the world has been in the throes a pandemic caused by a novel coronavirus. Towards the end of 2020, we saw a ray of hope with the arrival of safe and effective vaccines that had the potential to significantly reduce the risk of getting sick with covid-19.
At the same time, new mutated forms of the virus, dubbed variants of concern, began to get noticed—first in the United Kingdom (B.1.1.7), and then in South Africa (B.1351) and in Brazil (P.1). Since then, many more variants that are also more infectious, can evade immune responses, or do both have emerged globally.