Inside the unfolding health tech revolution

There are other problems too. For example, government healthcare, focused on women and children in primary care, must also accord attention to other areas that deserve attention such as diabetes. Its entire machinery is fragmented and works in silos. There are different programmes for different diseases, from HIV to TB. And there are two parallel systems—one funded by the state governments and the other centrally funded under the National Health Mission—which often do not coordinate with each other. “It isn’t just about cost efficiency but also effectiveness," says Gopalka. Add to all this, huge geographical variations in infrastructure and outcomes, especially in BIMARU states. Some of these fault lines got exposed during the covid crisis. Hopefully, India has learnt its lessons well and will leverage all it has got to beef up its health infra on priority.

