Intermittent fasting for weight loss: Cardiologist Dr Pradip Jamnadas shares a step-by-step guide

Here is taking a look at practical intermittent fasting strategies to shed belly fat and boost metabolism this New Year.

LM US Desk
Published19 Dec 2025, 12:39 PM IST
As 2025 comes to a close, many have met their fitness goals while others have delayed them. If you want to lose stubborn belly fat, the New Year is the perfect time to reset.

Cardiologist Dr Pradip Jamnadas, who has over 30 years of experience, has shared a safe and effective intermittent fasting plan. A user named Camus (@newstart_2024) posted the advice on X. The doctor's structured approach targets visceral fat, the dangerous fat stored around internal organs.

He captioned the video: “Struggling with stubborn belly fat that won't budge?”

Start with a 12-12 fasting

For beginners, Dr Jamnadas suggests that if a person is simply “looking to reduce his visceral fat”, then they should start with the “12-12” rule. This means for 12 hours, “you don’t eat anything, you just drink liquids” with no calories and then during the 12-hour window. He suggests continuing it for about two to three weeks.

Progress to 18-6 fasting

Once the 12-hour fast feels easy, move to an “18-6” schedule. This means you have a six-hour window for feeding. For the remaining 18 hours, you are allowed to consume only water, black tea, black coffee or green tea.

Advanced fasting for bigger goals

For people who are overweight or have diabetes and whose goal is to reverse the diabetes, Dr Jamnadas suggested, “I will take them to a 48-hour fast once a week. Sometimes I’ll go to a three-day water fast every nine days.”

He also emphasised switching to OMAD (one meal a day) after every nine days, “then you’re going to give me a three-day water fast”.

Takeaway

By gradually building fasting habits, starting with 12-12 and progressing carefully, individuals can target belly fat and improve metabolism. Dr Jamnadas’ step-by-step approach offers a practical roadmap for those looking to make weight loss a New Year's goal.

