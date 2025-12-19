Intermittent fasting for weight loss: Cardiologist Dr Pradip Jamnadas shares a step-by-step guide

As 2025 comes to a close, many have met their fitness goals while others have delayed them. If you want to lose stubborn belly fat, the New Year is the perfect time to reset.

Cardiologist Dr Pradip Jamnadas, who has over 30 years of experience, has shared a safe and effective intermittent fasting plan. A user named Camus (@newstart_2024) posted the advice on X. The doctor's structured approach targets visceral fat, the dangerous fat stored around internal organs.

He captioned the video: “Struggling with stubborn belly fat that won't budge?”

Start with a 12-12 fasting For beginners, Dr Jamnadas suggests that if a person is simply “looking to reduce his visceral fat”, then they should start with the “12-12” rule. This means for 12 hours, “you don’t eat anything, you just drink liquids” with no calories and then during the 12-hour window. He suggests continuing it for about two to three weeks.

Progress to 18-6 fasting Once the 12-hour fast feels easy, move to an “18-6” schedule. This means you have a six-hour window for feeding. For the remaining 18 hours, you are allowed to consume only water, black tea, black coffee or green tea.

Advanced fasting for bigger goals For people who are overweight or have diabetes and whose goal is to reverse the diabetes, Dr Jamnadas suggested, “I will take them to a 48-hour fast once a week. Sometimes I’ll go to a three-day water fast every nine days.”

He also emphasised switching to OMAD (one meal a day) after every nine days, “then you’re going to give me a three-day water fast”.

Takeaway By gradually building fasting habits, starting with 12-12 and progressing carefully, individuals can target belly fat and improve metabolism. Dr Jamnadas’ step-by-step approach offers a practical roadmap for those looking to make weight loss a New Year's goal.

FAQs What is the best intermittent fasting plan to lose belly fat? Cardiologist Dr Pradip Jamnadas recommends starting with a 12-12 fasting schedule and gradually moving to 18-6 for better fat reduction.

How can beginners start intermittent fasting safely? Beginners can start with 12 hours of fasting, consuming only water or calorie-free drinks, and then slowly extend the fasting window as the body adjusts.