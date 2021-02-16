OPEN APP
Home >Science >Health >Intern at AIIMS, Rishikesh dies 11 days after getting covid-19 vaccine dose
Representative photo: A nurse injects the Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield vaccine to a person. (REUTERS)
Representative photo: A nurse injects the Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield vaccine to a person. (REUTERS)

Intern at AIIMS, Rishikesh dies 11 days after getting covid-19 vaccine dose

1 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2021, 10:50 PM IST PTI

  • AIIMS, Rishikesh PRO Harish Thapliyal said that the intern apparently did not die because of the vaccination as he might have been suffering from an infection, which he did not reveal in his consent letter before taking the shot

RISHIKESH : A 24-year-old intern died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Sunday, 11 days after receiving the anti-COVID vaccine dose.

Niraj Singh was administered the Covishield dose on February 3, AIIMS, Rishikesh PRO Harish Thapliyal said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

However, he said the intern apparently did not die because of the vaccination as he might have been suffering from an infection, which he did not reveal in his consent letter before taking the shot.

Singh had returned from encephalitis-hit Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh on January 30. He was administered the Covishield jab on February 3 as the frontline corona warriors had to be inoculated in the first week of February, Thapliyal said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout