International Coffee Day: How the popular caffeinated drink impacts your gut health — explained

International Coffee Day: Caffeine is one of the world’s most widely consumed stimulants. It is found in coffee, tea, cocoa, and energy drinks. Millions use it for a daily boost of energy and alertness. However, its impact on digestive health remains an evolving field of scientific research. Experts note that caffeine’s effect on the gut is indirect, and maintaining balance is the key to enjoying its benefits without harming gut health.

How caffeine affects the digestive system Caffeine is primarily a stimulant of the central nervous system, but it also has direct effects on the gastrointestinal tract.

Dietician Deepali Sharma, Clinical Nutritionist at CK Birla Hospital in Delhi, said that caffeine stimulates gastric secretions. In small amounts, this can aid digestion, but in excess, it may cause problems,” she said.

Excessive or chronic consumption may irritate the stomach lining and trigger acid indigestion, heartburn, or gastritis, she explains.

Caffeine also acts as a mild purgative by stimulating the colon muscles, speeding up bowel movements. While this can help relieve spasmodic constipation, it may also lead to diarrhoea or indigestion unless consumed in moderation.

The role of caffeine in gut microbiota The gut microbiota, billions of bacteria residing in the digestive tract, play a crucial role in digestion, immunity and overall health. Research suggests caffeine may influence this microbial balance.

One coffee-drinking study found that higher levels of beneficial bacteria, such as Bifidobacterium, were associated with improved gut function and reduced inflammation.

However, scientists caution that the benefits are not due to caffeine alone but also to the polyphenols and antioxidants found in coffee and tea. Energy drinks and heavily processed caffeinated foods, which often contain artificial flavours and added sugars, are unlikely to have the same positive impact and may instead disrupt the gut.

Caffeine, stress, and the gut–brain axis The intestines and brain communicate through the gut–brain axis. As a stimulant, caffeine can elevate cortisol (the stress hormone) and disrupt this delicate interaction.

Overconsumption can worsen symptoms in people genetically vulnerable to stress or anxiety, as well as patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

On the other hand, moderate caffeine intake may help improve mood, alertness, and cognition, indirectly supporting gut health by reducing stress. Striking the right balance can prevent caffeine’s stimulating effects from overshadowing digestive comfort.

Safe limits and personal tolerance: Most doctors agree that 300–400 mg of caffeine per day (roughly three to four cups of coffee) is safe for healthy adults. However, individual tolerance varies widely: some can drink multiple cups without side effects, while others experience discomfort after a single cup.

Pregnant women and people with acid reflux, IBS, or other gastrointestinal conditions often need stricter limits. Paying attention to personal tolerance and timing—such as avoiding caffeine on an empty stomach can help minimise side effects.

Tips for keeping your gut healthy while consuming caffeine Choose natural sources: Opt for coffee or tea over energy drinks and sugary beverages.

Limit additives: Excess sugar, creamers, or artificial sweeteners harm gut health more than caffeine itself.

Stay hydrated: Caffeine’s mild diuretic effect can be offset by drinking enough water.

Practise moderation: Spread smaller doses of caffeine throughout the day instead of consuming large amounts at once.

Listen to your body: Watch for signs like bloating, reflux, or irregular bowel movements and adjust your intake accordingly. Caffeine can both challenge and support gut health. In moderation, it may help normalise bowel function, promote healthy gut bacteria, and stabilise mood. But excessive consumption risks disrupting the gut–brain axis, aggravating digestion, and causing acid reflux.

Experts emphasise self-awareness, moderation, and discipline: knowing when to cut back is the key to enjoying caffeine without compromising your digestive health.