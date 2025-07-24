International Self Care Day: Doctor shares 5 self-care practices that may feel uncomfortable, but are good for health

Most people may give examples of a cup of hot chocolate and reading in bed, a solo spa day, yoga on the beach or a bubble bath as examples of self-care. But it is not always truly about spa days. Those soothing moments may have value, but self-care is about the consistent, sometimes uncomfortable actions we take to care for our long-term health and well-being. On International Self Care Day, Internal Medicine specialist Dr Sushila Kataria, shares 5 such self-care activities.

5 self-care habits for good health "These practices may not feel as relaxing in the moment, but they are a long-term investment in our health and well-being," adds Dr Kataria, Head and Senior Director of the Department of Internal Medicine, Medanta - The Medicity, Gurugram.

1. Talk to your doctor about health risks and ways to prevent them Protection from childhood vaccinations does not always last a lifetime. As we grow older, our immunity can weaken, and the risk of certain infections increases. This makes it important to stay informed about diseases that may arise later in life and how they can be prevented.

For instance, shingles is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox. And while it can lie dormant for decades, the virus often reactivates later in life, typically after the age of 50, leading to a painful rash and long-lasting nerve discomfort. Seasonal influenza isn’t 'just a bad cold' either. For ageing adults, it can lead to pneumonia, increased risk of hospitalisation, or exacerbate heart and lung conditions. Similarly, pneumococcal infections may result in serious bloodstream or respiratory illnesses. Despite these risks, awareness and uptake of adult vaccination remain low in India. A survey by the Association of Physicians of India (API) and Ipsos across 16 cities found that while 71 percent of adults aged 50 and above are aware that vaccinations are available for their age group, only 16 percent have actually received one. This gap highlights the need for better understanding and stronger emphasis on preventive care.

Speak to your doctor about these illnesses and the ways to protect yourself. It’s one small visit that can prevent weeks, or even months, of suffering.

2. Regular screening is a must even when you feel healthy We often wait for symptoms before we act. But regular health screenings like blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar checks can help detect conditions like diabetes or hypertension before they cause damage.

These simple routine check-ups should be a part of looking after yourself in a steady, informed way. They may not seem urgent but if done regularly, they help you stay ahead of potential health problems.

3. Find time to eat balanced meals even on days when it seems impossible Food is a daily part of self-care, but it often takes extra work. Planning, choosing better ingredients and making small nutritional adjustments can feel inconvenient, especially when life is busy. But over time, those choices build a strong foundation for better health.

You do not need to follow strict diets or chase superfoods. Focus on simple balance and more whole foods like fibre, vegetables, and enough water. Cutting back on added sugar, processed snacks and alcohol, even a few times a week, can support digestion, energy and immunity.

4. Mental health check-ins count too Taking care of your mind is just as vital as caring for your body. Mental well-being is a part of self-care that often gets overlooked. But checking in with yourself and getting support when needed, can make a real difference. Seeking therapy or counselling may take extra effort to begin, but it can help you manage stress, adjust to change and feel more steady.

If you’ve been feeling anxious, low, or mentally stuck, even mildly, consider it a sign to seek support. Whether it’s counselling, mindfulness practices or simply carving out quiet moments for reflection, caring for your emotional well-being is caring for your health.

5. Keep moving, even when it’s tempting not to Exercise doesn’t need to be a sweaty 90-minute ordeal. Even 20–30 minutes of movement like walking, stretching, climbing stairs can improve mood, immunity, and joint function.

Regular physical activity supports cardiovascular health, builds bone strength, and helps reduce the risk of falls or fractures as we age.10 Think of it as training for your future: a way to stay mobile and active, so that you can keep doing the things you love, with the people you love.