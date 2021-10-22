Under the FDA’s latest authorizations, every authorized vaccine type now has a booster shot. In addition, any adult who got a J&J vaccine may get a booster from Pfizer, Moderna or J&J at least two months after the single-dose shot. People who initially received Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations can get any booster at least six months after their second dose as long as they are seniors or at high risk because of underlying medical conditions or their workplace. And people who are immunocompromised have been eligible for a Pfizer or Moderna booster since August.