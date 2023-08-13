Is acid reflux medication linked to dementia? New study suggests so

Is acid reflux medication linked to dementia? New study suggests so2 min read 13 Aug 2023, 02:48 PM IST
Long-term use of proton pump inhibitors may increase risk of dementia, says study. Further research is needed to confirm findings.
A new study published in Neurology, the official journal of the American Academy of Neurology suggests that persons who take proton pump inhibitors for four and a half years or more are at an increased risk of dementia as compared to people who do not take the drug.
