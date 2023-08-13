Is acid reflux medication linked to dementia? New study suggests so

What did the new study say?

The study included 5,712 participants who were 45 years old and did not have dementia at the start of the study, with an average age of 75 years. Of these, 1,490 people, or about 26 per cent, had taken the drug before. These participants were then divided into four groups: a) people who had never taken the drug, b) people who had taken the drug for up to 2.8 years, c) people who had taken the drug for 2.8 to 4.4 years, and d) people who had taken it for more than 4.4 years.