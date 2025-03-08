Is butter bad for you?

There is more bad news for butter-lovers. The new study, published on March 6th in JAMA Internal Medicine by authors in Massachusetts and Denmark, relied on data from three long-run trials of American medical professionals. For almost 33 years 220,000 nurses and doctors have been regularly surveyed about their lifestyle, diet and health. Many have died in this time. The authors found that, after controlling for other aspects of demographics, diet and lifestyle, those people who ate the most butter (averaging around one tablespoon per day) had a 15% increased risk of mortality compared with those who avoided the stuff. By contrast, people who consumed the most plant-based oils, such as canola, soyabean or olive oil—all of which have low levels of saturated fat—had a 16% lower mortality rate than those who consumed the least.