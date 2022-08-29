Is Covid-19 leading to heart issues amongst people? What health experts say

Is Covid-19 leading to heart issues amongst people? What health experts say2 min read . 08:15 AM IST
- COVID-19’s effect on the heart could be related to the key protein that the virus uses to enter cells
COVID-19 has been recently responsible for an increase in heart attack cases among young people in India, as per health experts. Although COVID-19 is primarily a respiratory or lung disease, the heart can also suffer, they say.
COVID-19 has been recently responsible for an increase in heart attack cases among young people in India, as per health experts. Although COVID-19 is primarily a respiratory or lung disease, the heart can also suffer, they say.
COVID-19’s effect on the heart could be related to the key protein that the virus uses to enter cells. It binds to a protein called ACE2, which can be found on the surfaces of dozens of types of human cell, said Nature, a world's leading multidisciplinary science journal.
COVID-19’s effect on the heart could be related to the key protein that the virus uses to enter cells. It binds to a protein called ACE2, which can be found on the surfaces of dozens of types of human cell, said Nature, a world's leading multidisciplinary science journal.
So, is Covid leading to heart-related issues amongst people? Livemint talked to health experts to know more about it.
So, is Covid leading to heart-related issues amongst people? Livemint talked to health experts to know more about it.
Dr Ruchit Shah, Interventional Cardiologist, Masina Hospital, Mumbai said that if a patient with preexisting cardiac disease develops COVID‑19, he is at an increased risk of complications from overnight and likelihood of death.
Dr Ruchit Shah, Interventional Cardiologist, Masina Hospital, Mumbai said that if a patient with preexisting cardiac disease develops COVID‑19, he is at an increased risk of complications from overnight and likelihood of death.
“These patients are usually those who are having multiple comorbidities, like high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, maybe they might be having kidney disease or old age or other multiple health conditions," Dr Ruchit said.
“These patients are usually those who are having multiple comorbidities, like high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, maybe they might be having kidney disease or old age or other multiple health conditions," Dr Ruchit said.
It has been observed in patients who develop COVID 19 are at an increase risk of heart attacks, heart diseases, sudden cardiac arrest.
It has been observed in patients who develop COVID 19 are at an increase risk of heart attacks, heart diseases, sudden cardiac arrest.
“During the COVID 19 pandemic, we have upsells that a lot of patients who develop COVID‑19, they also develop, troponin elevation, deterioration of 2d, echocardiography, ejection fraction, and also worsening of heart function in the cardiac MRI. These patients when were subjected to a coronary angiography or phone to have fresh heart attacks. And these fresh heart attacks directly correlate with complications, morbidity, and mortality of all these patients," said Dr Ruchit.
“During the COVID 19 pandemic, we have upsells that a lot of patients who develop COVID‑19, they also develop, troponin elevation, deterioration of 2d, echocardiography, ejection fraction, and also worsening of heart function in the cardiac MRI. These patients when were subjected to a coronary angiography or phone to have fresh heart attacks. And these fresh heart attacks directly correlate with complications, morbidity, and mortality of all these patients," said Dr Ruchit.
We have observed in a lot of patients who have developed COVID‑19 have developed heart attacks. “The unfortunate thing in COVID is when we go address the massive heart attack with an emergency angioplasty, there is a high propensity for these things to get re-occluded because of a proton morphic phenomena and formation of clots. So we had to tweak the treatment in patients who had COVID 19 and develop heart attack. We initially tried to stabilize the patient with medicines and injections and subsequently once the thombus load was lesser, then we went ahead and did an angioplasty for the patient," explained Dr Ruchit Shah.
We have observed in a lot of patients who have developed COVID‑19 have developed heart attacks. “The unfortunate thing in COVID is when we go address the massive heart attack with an emergency angioplasty, there is a high propensity for these things to get re-occluded because of a proton morphic phenomena and formation of clots. So we had to tweak the treatment in patients who had COVID 19 and develop heart attack. We initially tried to stabilize the patient with medicines and injections and subsequently once the thombus load was lesser, then we went ahead and did an angioplasty for the patient," explained Dr Ruchit Shah.
Dr Chandrashekhar Kulkarni, Consultant, Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery [CVTS] at Global Hospital, Mumbai Parel said that during both the covid waves we have seen reduction of patients presenting to hospital with heart attacks per se. but many patients who had covid infection had heart issues.
Dr Chandrashekhar Kulkarni, Consultant, Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery [CVTS] at Global Hospital, Mumbai Parel said that during both the covid waves we have seen reduction of patients presenting to hospital with heart attacks per se. but many patients who had covid infection had heart issues.
He added that patients with preexisting heart disease, are at an increased risk of complications and death if they develop COVID‑19.
He added that patients with preexisting heart disease, are at an increased risk of complications and death if they develop COVID‑19.
India is seeing a downward trend in number of covid cases reported on a daily basis. On Sunday, 9,436 new COVID-19 cases were reported. With this, India's tally of infections rose to 4,44,08,132, while the count of active cases has declined to 86,591, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
India is seeing a downward trend in number of covid cases reported on a daily basis. On Sunday, 9,436 new COVID-19 cases were reported. With this, India's tally of infections rose to 4,44,08,132, while the count of active cases has declined to 86,591, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.