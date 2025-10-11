Is dark chocolate actually healthy?
We assess whether that tempting idea is too good to be true
Even young children know that chocolate is a treat, to be savoured on special occasions. But the “dark" variety, which has more cocoa, is touted as healthier and even as a health-booster. Dark chocolate, it is suggested, can alleviate all manner of problems, from high blood pressure to depression, while improving mental acuity. Many studies, often paid for by Big Chocolate, hint this may be true. Sadly, the best research debunks the idea.