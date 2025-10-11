Is dark chocolate actually healthy?

Alas, this positive result is not proof that dark chocolate is heart-healthy. Getting those 500mg of flavanols from it means consuming lots of sugar, which is added lavishly by manufacturers to counter the bitterness of cocoa. It also means consuming upward of half (for men) or 70% (for women) of the recommended daily maximum of saturated fats, which are bad for the heart because they increase artery-clogging cholesterol. A better option for adding cocoa flavanols to your diet may be cocoa powder or ground cacao beans (often called nibs). All told, though, the healthiest flavanol-boosting strategy is to eat more fruits, vegetables, nuts and legumes—and to put the kettle on.