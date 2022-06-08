Is Dostarlimab the magic cure for rectal  cancer?

At present, Indian doctors seem to be generally wary of prescribing Dostarlimab for their patients. Experts have termed as optimistic the findings of an ongoing trial—a group of rectal cancer patients showed no signs of a tumour after taking the drug for six months. None of the participants reported any severe side-effects either. Yet, doctors say they want to assess the duration of the response. “At this point of time, I will not give this drug to my patients. However, if the trial of the drug is started in India, I will explain this to my patients and ask them whether or not they wish to participate in such trials," said Dr Chaturvedi.