NEW DELHI : With India recording over 47,000 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, highest in two months, scientists from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have suggested that states witnessing spike in cases should analyse local data to prepare for the third wave and limit virus spread.

Southern states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu Karnataka have been recording the highest number of fresh covid-19 infections in past few weeks. “We will have to keep in mind while talking about the third wave of covid-19 pandemic in India, that since the beginning of pandemic, States have seen a heterogenous rise in cases. Moreover, districts within states also saw a heterogenous rise. The third wave if we don’t abide by the required behaviour to prevent coronavirus transmission, will come in different fashion in different states," Dr Samiran Panda, Head of epidemiology and infectious diseases at the ICMR told Mint adding that post festive season third wave is likely.

“There is still a high proportion of population which is still uninfected. Virus will behave differently in states because the third wave will depend on how much population is left uninfected and how much have got immunity due to natural infection or vaccination and how conducive is the environment for virus spread," he said.

The World Health Organization (WHO), in its weekly epidemiological update, published on Tuesday, said that in South East Asia region is concerned, the highest numbers of new cases were reported from India (270 796 new cases; 19.6 new cases per 100 000; a 17% increase). Globally India is just behind USA in the highest numbers of new cases that reported 938 014 new cases which still translated into 8% decrease.

Central government backed SUTRA model; a mathematical model being used to track the progression of the covid-19 pandemic in India has been predicting the third wave anywhere in September considering mutant variants, vaccination numbers and rising cases.

Scientists from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur show simulations for India, several states and districts. The latest projections show rise in cases by 1 lakh day in coming months with mutant coronavirus strains showing up. Recently Epsilon variant that was first identified in California in 2020 which is highly transmissible covid variant has been detected in Pakistan. Scientists have said that the Epsilon strain of Covid-19 is resistant to all available vaccines.

“Projections done two months ago assumed that a new mutant will arrive by August. That has not happened. It also assumed that R0 will go up to 4 in August. It has gone well above and is close to 5 at present," said Manindra Agrawal, Professor, IIT Kanpur working on SUTRA model. The R number is a way of rating Covid-19 or any disease's ability to spread. Growth rate and active cases are also assessed using the factor

“Status Quo is when no new mutant comes and New Variant is when 50% more infectious mutant comes by September. As one can see, the only scenario with some semblance of third wave is New Variant one for epsilon is equal to 1/33. New cases rise to 1 lakh per day," he said.

Meanwhile, the central government has been maintaining that India is still under the second wave. “We have not seen the conclusion of the second surge in the country. The overall numbers have decreased but the cases are still high in several parts of the country," Rajesh Bhushan, union health secretary said.

According to the union health ministry data, overall declining trend observed across India in weekly positivity since week ending 10th May; less than 3% for 9th consecutive week. “There is a progressive decrease in districts reporting high cases. Districts with greater than 100 cases declined from 279 in the week ending 1st June 2021 to 42 in the week ending 30th August 2021," said Bhushan showing concern over rising cases in Kerala and Maharashtra. “47,092 cases were reported in the last 24 hours," said the health secretary adding that 69% of the new cases in the country in the last week were recorded in Kerala," said Bhushan.

The Active Caseload is presently 3,89,583. Active cases presently constitute 1.19% of the country's total Positive Cases. The Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.80%, shows the health ministry data.

“The ICMR data suggest seropositivity in general population close to 60%. However, there is a recent spike in cases close to 45000 per day. Therefore, the possibility of third wave although cannot be fully ruled out, but is likely to be less severe," Dr Manoj Goel, Director, Pulmonology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.