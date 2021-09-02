Is India entering the third wave of covid-19 pandemic?

Southern states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu Karnataka have been recording the highest number of fresh covid-19 infections in past few weeks. “We will have to keep in mind while talking about the third wave of covid-19 pandemic in India, that since the beginning of pandemic, States have seen a heterogenous rise in cases. Moreover, districts within states also saw a heterogenous rise. The third wave if we don’t abide by the required behaviour to prevent coronavirus transmission, will come in different fashion in different states," Dr Samiran Panda, Head of epidemiology and infectious diseases at the ICMR told Mint adding that post festive season third wave is likely.

