Is India prepared to vaccinate all adults from May?

Registration for vaccination for 18-45-year-olds starts today for the roll-out beginning Saturday. But this comes against the backdrop of shortages in several states, with Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Kerala raising concerns it will worsen vaccine scarcity. Mint takes a deep dive.

How will vaccinations take place from 1 May?

In phase 3 of the vaccination drive, all adults can be inoculated from 1 May. States, private hospitals and corporates have been allowed to directly procure from vaccine manufacturers. While priority groups—healthcare workers, front-line workers and people aged above 45 years—will continue to get free jabs at central government vaccination centres, states can decide their own criteria and private hospitals will have to follow that. Half of the vaccines produced or imported by a firm will go to the Centre for its current drive. Jab makers will have to give the other half to states and private market at a “predetermined price".

Is India prepared to expand vax coverage?

Even with the current criteria of vaccinating only high-priority groups and a ban on exports of jabs, India faces shortages across states. The crunch has also taken a political turn as scarcity complaints are coming in from states ruled by opposition parties like Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Kerala. Adding to the crisis are the high prices levied by Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech International. SII will charge ₹400/dose for Covishield from the Centre and states, and ₹600 from private hospitals. Bharat Biotech priced Covaxin at ₹150 for the Centre, ₹600 for states and ₹1,200 for private hospitals.

What is the current vaccine manufacturing capacity?

SII is manufacturing 60-70 million doses of Covishield per month, while Bharat Biotech’s current capacity is 10 million doses per month. But over 80 million doses have already been administered in April so far. With four days of vaccination still remaining, this shows inventories are drying up and there may be an imminent shortage.

To what extent is govt scaling up capacity?

The Centre has pushed both the vaccine makers to expand capacity at the earliest. SII can scale up production of Covishield to 100 million doses per month but only by July, while for Bharat Biotech production increase will be in a staggered manner. The vaccine maker will first double Covaxin manufacturing capacity by June, then scale it up to 60-70 million per month by August, and finally to 100 million doses by September. The government expects supply to ease further with the launch of Sputnik V vaccine in May.

Will capacity expansion be quick enough?

The deadlines seem ambitious. The timeline for Covaxin’s manufacturing scale-up involves Haffkine, which has sought 12 months to set up a plant but has been given only six. SII’s capacity expansion of Covishield and Covovax’s launch have already been delayed by a few months. ZyCoV-D is expected only around June, while Biological E has not yet moved into phase 3 trial. But an ambitious vaccination plan is needed given that India is going through an exponential surge in covid-19 cases.





