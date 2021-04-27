Is India prepared to vaccinate all adults from May?

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Registration for vaccination for 18-45-year-olds starts today for the roll-out beginning Saturday. But this comes against the backdrop of shortages in several states, with Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Kerala raising concerns it will worsen vaccine scarcity. Mint takes a deep dive.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Registration for vaccination for 18-45-year-olds starts today for the roll-out beginning Saturday. But this comes against the backdrop of shortages in several states, with Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Kerala raising concerns it will worsen vaccine scarcity. Mint takes a deep dive.