Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Science >Health >Is India prepared to vaccinate all adults from May?

Is India prepared to vaccinate all adults from May?

Premium
A medic injects the dose of the Covishield vaccine to a health worker, at Lucknow Medical College and Hospital in Lucknow.
3 min read . 09:48 PM IST Leroy Leo

  • Registration for vaccination for 18-45-year-olds starts today for the roll-out beginning Saturday. But this comes against the backdrop of shortages in several states, with Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Kerala raising concerns it will worsen vaccine scarcity. Mint takes a deep dive.

Registration for vaccination for 18-45-year-olds starts today for the roll-out beginning Saturday. But this comes against the backdrop of shortages in several states, with Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Kerala raising concerns it will worsen vaccine scarcity. Mint takes a deep dive.

How will vaccinations take place from 1 May?

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.