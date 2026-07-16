Is it possible to lower dementia risk by 45%? Check new WHO guidelines to halt cognitive decline, optimise brain health

Dementia, a medical condition of cognitive decline, is in the spotlight since the World Health Organization (WHO) released updated guidelines on reducing the risk. While there is no cure for dementia, but risk can be reduced by around 45% with change in lifestyle.

WHO in its new guidelines released on 15 July said, “Up to 45% of the risks can be attributed to modifiable risk factors such as tobacco, alcohol use, social isolation, physical inactivity, air pollution and noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), including high blood pressure and diabetes.”

Caused by physical damage or changes to brain cells, dementia worsens over time and inhibits the ability of brain cells to communicate properly, resulting in decline in cognitive abilities—such as memory, thinking, communication and the ability to function—that is severe enough to impair daily life. With Alzheimer disease being the most common form of dementia, over 5.7 crore people live with this condition worldwide. Every year, nearly 1 crore people get newly diagnosed.

To prevent or delay the onset of dementia across the life course, WHO provided consolidated recommendations on addressing unhealthy behaviours, managing medical conditions and reducing exposure to environmental factors that may contribute to cognitive decline.

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WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "We know more today than ever before about what drives dementia risk, and these guidelines translate that knowledge into action." He added, "Countries now have clear, evidence-based recommendations they can put into practice immediately to protect people's cognitive health."

WHO guidelines to optimise brain health and reduce dementia risk The guidelines recommend several healthy behaviours and lifestyle interventions which are listed as follows:

Nurture cognitive activity through interactions, education and stimulation work – cognitive training for older adults

Engage in social activities

Engage in regular physical activity and reduce sedentary behaviour.

Limit alcohol consumption

Stop tobacco use – interventions for tobacco cessation should be offered

Adopt healthy and balanced diet – Supplementation with vitamins B and E, omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) and multivitamins/minerals is not recommended in the absence of a diagnosed deficiency.

Manage obesity

Regulate diabetes — Dietary restriction intervention is advised

Manage hypertension

Manage cholesterol

Manage hearing loss

Reduce exposure to air pollution

Specifically tailored multidomain interventions are advised

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The new set of guideless are second edition 2019 guidelines which are updated based on evidence and established recommendations on interventions to reduce the risk of cognitive decline and dementia.