Is it possible to lower dementia risk by 45%? Check new WHO guidelines to halt cognitive decline, optimise brain health

Dementia, a medical condition of cognitive decline, is in the spotlight since the World Health Organization (WHO) released updated guidelines on reducing the risk. While there is no cure for dementia, but risk can be reduced by around 45% with change in lifestyle.
WHO in its new guidelines released on 15 July said, “Up to 45% of the risks can be attributed to modifiable risk factors such as tobacco, alcohol use, social isolation, physical inactivity, air pollution and noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), including high blood pressure and diabetes.”
Caused by physical damage or changes to brain cells, dementia worsens over time and inhibits the ability of brain cells to communicate properly, resulting in decline in cognitive abilities—such as memory, thinking, communication and the ability to function—that is severe enough to impair daily life. With Alzheimer disease being the most common form of dementia, over 5.7 crore people live with this condition worldwide. Every year, nearly 1 crore people get newly diagnosed.
To prevent or delay the onset of dementia across the life course, WHO provided consolidated recommendations on addressing unhealthy behaviours, managing medical conditions and reducing exposure to environmental factors that may contribute to cognitive decline.
WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "We know more today than ever before about what drives dementia risk, and these guidelines translate that knowledge into action." He added, "Countries now have clear, evidence-based recommendations they can put into practice immediately to protect people's cognitive health."
The guidelines recommend several healthy behaviours and lifestyle interventions which are listed as follows:
The new set of guideless are second edition 2019 guidelines which are updated based on evidence and established recommendations on interventions to reduce the risk of cognitive decline and dementia.
Suggesting that proven interventions that can effectively lower dementia risk through early awareness and timely action, WHO said, “They represent an important opportunity to reduce the burden of dementia in the coming decades through stronger integration of services for noncommunicable diseases, mental health and brain health.”