Avoiding the locker room, bringing your own water bottle and using hand sanitiser also helps reduce risk

Is it safe to go to the gym during the coronavirus pandemic?

1 min read . 04:35 PM IST

AP

If cases of COVID-19 are poorly controlled where you live, experts say it's best to stay away. But if you live in an area where the spread is being contained, you can minimise the risk by taking certain steps while going for a workout