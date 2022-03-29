Is it time for India to go without masks?

The UK, Canada, Singapore, most of European Union (EU) countries, except Germany, and all US states, except Hawaii, have relaxed mandates about wearing masks in outdoor settings. However, it does not mean they are doing away with masks altogether. In the UK, though masks are not required in outdoor settings or in public transport, they are still “strongly recommended" by health authorities. The onus is on individuals and private establishments. In Canada, the mask mandates are out for children in schools while certain provincial governments have asked individuals and businesses to implement their own rules.