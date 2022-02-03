Is NeoCov a new covid variant? Should we be worried? What doctors say

We should be concerned about any new variants that may emerge, but there is no need to worry. Even MERS, which had infected people, faded out in 2013, and it did not cause widespread infection or a large number of deaths. “Even NeoCov has not infected any humans. Therefore, I don't believe there is any cause to be concerned or panic right now. We have to keep our guard on, keep wearing our masks and all the regular things which we have followed so far including social distancing and avoiding large crowds, etc," said Dr Bharesh Dedhia, Consultant, Critical Care at P.D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre,