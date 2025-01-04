Alcohol use is a significant preventable cancer risk, leading to about 1 lakh cases and 20,000 deaths in the US annually. But, is consuming one drink daily safe? Let's find out.

Alcohol consumption has been identified as one of the leading preventable causes of cancer, contributing significantly to cancer cases worldwide. According to the U.S. Surgeon General's Advisory, nearly 1 lakh cancer cases and 20,000 cancer-related deaths occur annually in the United States due to alcohol use.

The risk of developing alcohol-related cancers increases with the amount consumed over time. For example, women who consume two drinks daily have a 15.3 per cent lifetime risk of developing breast cancer compared to 11.3 per cent for those who drink less than one drink per week. Similarly, higher alcohol intake significantly raises the risk of mouth and throat cancers.

Research highlights that alcohol increases the risk of at least seven types of cancer. These include cancers of the breast (in women), liver, mouth, throat, oesophagus, voice box (larynx) and colorectum. Even low levels of alcohol consumption, such as one drink per day, can elevate the risk for certain cancers like breast and oral cancers.

Alcohol’s role in cancer development is linked to various biological mechanisms. First, alcohol metabolises into acetaldehyde, a toxic compound that damages DNA, leading to tumour formation. Alcohol generates reactive oxygen species, which cause inflammation and further DNA damage.

Alcohol also affects hormone levels, particularly oestrogen, which may contribute to breast cancer development. Lastly, it acts as a solvent, enhancing the absorption of carcinogens like those found in tobacco smoke.

Cancer: Public awareness and prevention Despite the well-documented risks, public awareness remains low. Less than half of Americans recognise alcohol as a cancer risk factor. Health experts recommend reducing alcohol intake and updating warning labels on alcoholic beverages to include cancer-related risks.