Is poor oral hygiene associated with heart disease?2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 01:46 PM IST
Doctors say that poor oral hygiene may also raise the risk of other health issues like heart disease
Poor oral hygiene does not only cause dental problems, it may also raise the risk of other health issues like heart disease. Lack of proper oral hygiene may make the growth of acid-producing bacteria easy in the mouth and maximize the risk of oral and dental problems.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×