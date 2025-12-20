Is reheating morning tea really dangerous? Viral social post sparks claims

A viral debate is brewing across social media platforms, as tea lovers grapple with claims that their reheating habits might be posing a threat to their health. The controversy ignited on X (formerly Twitter) after a post warned users against consuming tea more than 20 minutes after brewing.

The post, which quickly gained traction among startled netizens, suggested that leftover tea could lead to serious health complications, prompting a wave of concern over a staple daily habit for millions.

Advertisement

20-Minute Rule? The original post boldly asserted that the window for safe tea consumption is much smaller than most people realize. According to the claim, the chemical composition of tea begins to degrade shortly after brewing, allegedly making it toxic if reheated later in the day.

The X post read: “Tea is best consumed within 15–20 minutes of brewing. After that, it should be discarded rather than drunk as it transforms into a breeding ground for bacteria."

“It primarily targets the gastrointestinal system, especially the liver. In Japan, tea left for 24 hours is considered ‘more dangerous than a snake bite,’ while in China, it’s likened to poison," it added.

Ginger Tea Dilemma The discussion took a more practical turn when a user raised a common kitchen query: “What about homemade ginger tea? I often cut up ginger, brew a batch and reheat it over several days?”

Advertisement

The post since shared has gone viral, garnering more than 98.7k views and several comments.

Here are some of the comments posted by X users on the Barbara Oneill’s post –

- “Interesting, first time I have heard this. I open up the tea bags and use a stainless steel filter to make tea.”

- “Yes I’ve been throwing out yesterday’s tea that my husband has accidentally not drank the night before”

- “Wow!! I had no idea.”

- “Wow - I brew tea in a 12 cup drip coffee-maker and may keep it at room temperature for 3 days, drinking from it the whole while.”

Some Facts About Tea The world’s most popular beverage – whether green, black, and oolong teas -- is derived from the Camellia sinensis plant. The humble tea leaf has evolved from an ancient Chinese remedy into a multi-billion dollar global wellness industry.

Advertisement

According to NCCIH (National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health), to produce green tea, leaves from the plant are steamed, pan fried, and dried but not fermented. Black tea is fermented, and oolong tea is partially fermented.

The tea plant was first cultivated in China thousands of years ago. There is evidence of the use of tea for health purposes dating back about 3,000 years.

“Today, green tea and its extracts are promoted as dietary supplements for losing weight, reducing blood cholesterol levels, and preventing chronic diseases such as heart disease and cancer,” according to NCCIH.