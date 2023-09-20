Is the end of AIDS in sight?

Past failures have taught scientists that they need to design vaccines that can teach the body to make antibodies to tackle a wide range of viral strains. They might have to create three, four or five different vaccines and jab people with all of them, in the correct order. Firms such as Moderna and BioNTech are using mRNA technology to speed up the process. However, even optimists do not expect success this decade. So hitting the 2030 target will depend largely on two things. First, finding and treating more infected people. Second, identifying those who are at risk of infection, and helping them avoid it.