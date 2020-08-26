Is the Menopause product boom finally here?

Wengroff and Davis got the idea for State Of while working on arfa’s first brand, a genderless antiperspirant line called Hiki that launched sales in June after giving away about 20,000 products to healthcare workers, first responders and those who participated in a social media campaign. Hiki’s products include an anti-chafe stick and body powder, and some of the women in The Collective who worked on Hiki would talk about how they were sweating all over, getting hot flashes and feeling as though they were burning from the inside. Wengroff says many of them felt they couldn’t talk about their experiences with their friends or partners but started to open up during Collective meetings. (Meetings used to be in-person and social, like members going to someone’s house for wine night, but have since migrated online.) “We started to understand that the perimenopause and menopausal experience was under-researched, underlooked at and under–cared for," she says.