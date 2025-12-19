Is the milk you drink safe? Dietician shares simple home tests to check purity of dairy products amid FSSAI crackdown

Milk, paneer and khoya are more than just ingredients; they are essential components of daily life and central to Indian celebrations. However, recent nationwide raids by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) have exposed a shocking truth. Adulteration is widespread. Many dairy products are being contaminated with hazardous substances, including detergent powder, urea, starch, synthetic solids and vegetable fats.

While authorities are taking action, consumers must also protect themselves. Dietician Deepali Sharma, a Clinical Nutritionist at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, says that learning to identify authentic products is key to making safer shopping decisions.

The health risks of adulteration Sharma says that adulteration is always done with an eye on profit. Yet, it has health implications which far outweigh any possible gains. The health implications related to consuming such milk include immediate health complications in terms of stomach ailments, hormonal disruption and subsequent damage to the kidneys and liver. “Because paneer and khoya are concentrated forms of milk, any health-hazardous ingredient present in the milk becomes all the more concentrated in paneer and khoya.”

Adulteration materials commonly added to milk, paneer, and khoya It is important to know what to look for. Milk is often diluted with water or detergent to create a fake foam. Urea may be added to spoof protein levels, while starch and glucose act as thickening agents. In paneer or khoya, manufacturers may add starch, vegetable fats, or even chalk powder to improve appearance or weight.

Easy home tests for milk purity Homemade testing of your own milk quality is easy. Just follow these simple steps:

• Water Test: Place a drop of milk on a tilted, polished surface. The undiluted milk drips slowly, forming a white trail. The diluted milk drips quickly, leaving no mark.

• The Boiling Test: Observe the boiling of milk very carefully. The presence of pure milk will result in a thick layer of cream (malai). A complete absence of cream will indicate adulteration.

• The Detergent Test: Shake some milk in a bottle. If it makes a thick and persistent foam, it can contain detergent.

• The Starch Test: Put a few drops of iodine solution in the cooled, boiled milk. If the milk turns blue, starch has been added.

How to identify pure paneer? Detecting fake paneer can be tricky, but these methods help:

• The Hot Water Test: Soak the paneer in hot water for 5-10 minutes. The pure paneer will remain dense. If the water turns milky or you notice oil rising to the top, it may contain artificial fats.

• The Texture Test: “Real” paneer should have a soft, slightly crumbly texture and should smell fresh. If it has the “bounce” of rubber, it could include dairy-free substances.

• The Iodine Test: Just like milk, add iodine to a sample of mashed paneer. A blue colour indicates the presence of starch.

Checking khoya at home: Khoya is a festive staple, but is frequently bulked up with starch or cheap fats:

• The Palm Rub Test: Rub a small piece of khoya in your palm. Your body heat should make it soft and oily. It should smell like fresh milk. If it feels waxy or greasy, it likely contains additives.

• The Burn Test: When heated, pure khoya should melt. If it leaks excessive oil, it has been mixed with other ingredients.

How to protect yourself The most reliable defence mechanism would be to purchase products from reputable brands that have FSSAI licensing. Be cautious about products that appear “too good to be true” and make it a point to consume fresh dairy products, especially during the festival seasons, because the demand for khoya is at an all-time high.

The larger picture The FSSAI crackdown shows the need for collective action on food safety. Strict policing, combined with alert consumers, can help eliminate the risks of adulteration.

By performing these simple tests at home, you can help protect your family and support food integrity in the country.