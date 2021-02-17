Is the worst over for Covid-19?

At the moment one can find quite a wide range of views among experts about what is likely to happen next. Michael Osterholm of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy sees B.1.1.7 causing a surge in the US akin to a “category 5 or higher" hurricane. Michael Mina of Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health thinks that “the next few months could start to offer a reprieve. Ideally that will last through the summer until we get into next fall, when we’ll probably have another wave of it." In Germany, Christian Drosten of the Charité medical university’s Institute of Virology contemplates a scenario in which, once the elderly have been vaccinated, there will be immense economic, social, political and perhaps also legal pressure to end the corona measures. And then, huge numbers of people will become infected within just a short amount of time, more than we can even imagine at the moment. ... It will, of course, be primarily younger people who are less likely than older people to have severe symptoms, but when a huge number of younger people get infected, then the intensive-care units will fill up anyway and a lot of people will die.

