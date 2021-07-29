Is there need for a booster dose of covid-19 vaccines?

The government’s vaccine advisory bodies have not made any specific recommendation for a booster dose. The health ministry has said there is at present no recommendation from WHO either. Covid-19 vaccines have been developed very recently; therefore, scientific evidence is still evolving globally regarding the duration of protection, the government has argued. In India, several states have requested booster shots for their healthcare workers as it has been more than six months since they received the recommended doses of a vaccine, and their immunity may be wearing off.