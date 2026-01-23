Is your cooking oil killing your heart? Mumbai cardiac surgeon reveals the safe daily limit

Oil usage during cooking is often unmonitored in Indian households, as oily foods are common. From samosas to pakoras and fries, oily foods are hard to resist, but knowing how much oil is healthy can protect your heart without you compromising on taste. Oily food can take a toll on the heart. It is imperative to exercise caution and keep the heart safe.

Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai, helps to understand how much oil is too much oil for you. Remember to stick to the expert-recommended oil intake to keep your heart healthy. Avoid oily foods, and you will surely stay healthy.

Why oil consumption often goes unnoticed in Indian homes Oily foods are often tempting, and many people love them. Snacks like bhajiyas, samosas, pakoras, pooris, and French fries are yummy in taste and deeply linked to comfort, celebration, and daily habits.

For example, at birthday parties, get-togethers, festivities, or anniversaries, oily snacks are often eaten in large amounts. From children to adults to even senior citizens, everyone loves oily foods. While enjoying these foods occasionally is not harmful, regularly consuming excess oil can quietly take a toll on heart health. Yes, that’s right! Many patients are unaware that their everyday cooking habits are contributing to cholesterol problems, weight gain, and heart disease.

How too much oil affects the heart If you haven’t yet monitored your oil consumption, it is time to get help from an expert. Consuming excess oil, especially unhealthy or reused oils, increases bad cholesterol (LDL) and lowers good cholesterol (HDL). This leads to the buildup of fatty deposits in blood vessels, narrowing the arteries, reducing blood flow to the heart, and causing Atherosclerosis.

Over time, there can be higher chances of heart attacks, high blood pressure, and stroke. Excess oil intake also contributes to obesity and diabetes, both of which further strain the heart. Fried foods absorb large amounts of oil, making them calorie-dense and difficult for the body to process when eaten frequently. Pay attention to the oil content and save the heart.

Choosing the right cooking oil to prevent heart problems Understand that oils loaded with unsaturated fats can be good for the heart. These include mustard oil, groundnut oil, rice bran oil, olive oil, and sunflower oil. Avoid using the same oil repeatedly for frying, as reheated oil can produce harmful compounds that may damage blood vessels.

How much oil is actually healthy? So, healthy adults should consume about 3–4 teaspoons (15ml) of oil per day, including all cooking oils, hidden oils in snacks, and restaurant food. Don’t exceed the quantity at all. Sticking to the expert-recommended oil consumption will support body functions without harming the heart. Portion control is key, even when you are using healthy oils. Therefore, it is advisable to consult an expert regarding the appropriate quantity of oil and to exercise moderation in its use.

Heart-healthy tips to reduce oil intake Try other cooking methods, such as steaming, grilling, roasting, or air-frying, which won't harm your heart. Don’t make it a habit to eat deep-fried foods regularly. Limit fried snacks. So, eating once every 7-8 months in a small quantity is okay. Read food labels for hidden fats in packaged foods. Use minimal oil while cooking food and balance oily foods with fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Keep these tips in mind, and you will stay in the pink of health.

Oil is an essential part of cooking, but excessive use can give the heart a tough time. Adhering to safety measures, such as choosing the right oils, controlling portion sizes, and making small changes in cooking habits, can go a long way toward protecting the heart. Don’t take your heart health lightly at all. Stay vigilant by prioritising your heart health right away!

(The author, Nivedita, is a freelance writer. She writes on health and travel.)