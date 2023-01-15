‘Isolate for 10 days’: WHO issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines. Check list here

Covid-19 continues to spread en masse in several coutnries across the globe. While the scare of another probably pandemic wave has not died down, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued new guidelines with respect to people who get infected by the deadly virus.
WHO informed that they have updated its guidelines on 'mask wearing in community settings, Covid-19 treatments, and clinical management.'
Amid spread of newer variants of Covid-19, WHO has urged everyone to continue wearing masks and take the booster doses of vaccine in order to curb the spread of the virus.
Here is a detailed look at WHO's updated guidelines
ISOLATION PERIOD
-WHO has said that if Covid-19 patients are displaying symptoms of the virus they will have to be isolated for at least 10 days from the date of onset of the symptoms
Earlier WHO's guidelines had stated that Covid-19 patients who displayed symptoms of Covid-19 be discharged after 10 days of onset of symptoms, along with a vigilance of at least 3 days after the symptoms have disappeared
-WHO has mentioned that if a Covid patient tests negative with an antigen-based rapid test, they can be discharged early from isolation
-Asymptomatic Covid patients or individuals who have tested positive for the virus, but do not experience any symptoms, should be isolated for 5 days, WHO mentions in their updated guidelines
Earlier the isolation period for these patients was ten days
WEARING MASKS
The WHO recommends the use of masks ' irrespective of the local epidemiological situation, given the current spread of the Covid-19 globally.'
-WHO says wearing a mask in public spaces is still key against the prevention of the deadly virus
In their statements, WHO recommended the use of masks ' irrespective of the local epidemiological situation, given the current spread of the Covid-19 globally.'
-WHO also says that one should wear masks in the following situation
-If one has recently been exposed to Covid-19
-When someone has or suspects they have Covid-19
-When someone is at high-risk of severe Covid-19
-Anyone in a crowded, enclosed, or poorly ventilated space
TREATMENT OF COVID-19
-WHO has extended its strong recommendation for the use of nirmatrelvir-ritonavir
-WHO also reviewed the evidence on two other medicines, sotrovimab and casirivimab-imdevimab, and maintains strong recommendations against their use for treating COVID-19
