Israel will buy Russia covid vaccine if it is a 'serious product'

Israel, which is developing its own vaccine against covid , will examine Russia's coronavirus vaccine and will buy it if it is found to be a "serious product", Israel's health minister said. Russia on Tuesday granted regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine, the first country to do so.

"We are following vigilantly every report, no matter what country," Reuters quoted Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein as saying. "We have already discussed the reports from the research centre in Russia about the vaccine development.

"If we are convinced it is a serious product, we will also try to enter negotiations. But I don't want to delude anyone. The ministry's professional staff is working on this all the time. The vaccine will not come tomorrow," he said.

Israel is developing its own vaccine candidate and intends to begin human trials as early as October. It has also signed with some vaccine makers, including Moderna, for the option to buy their potential vaccines.

The World Health Organization and Russian health authorities are discussing the process for possible WHO prequalification, a WHO spokesman said on Tuesday.

"Prequalification of any vaccine includes the rigorous review and assessment of all required safety and efficacy data," WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told a U.N. briefing in Geneva, referring to clinical trials.

Russia has defended the safety of what it said was the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine and announced it will start mass inoculation this month on a voluntary basis before clinical testing is completed.

“Western colleagues, who can sense the competitive advantage of the Russian drug, are trying to express some opinions that are completely unjustified in our view," Health Minister Mikhail Murashko today. “This vaccine is a platform that is already well-known and studied."

The vaccination program will be voluntary, including for doctors, Tass reported earlier, citing the minister. The production of the vaccine will be mainly aimed at the domestic market, according to the report. (With Agency Inputs)





