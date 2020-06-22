NEW DELHI : In tune to the union health ministry’s decision of home isolation of mild symptomatic covid-19 patients, the World Health Organization (WHO) in a scientific brief has said that it appears safe to release such patients from isolation based on scientific evidence to prevent straining the limited health resources.

The WHO said that evidence showed the rarity of virus that can be cultured in respiratory samples after 9 days after symptom onset, especially in patients with mild disease, usually accompanied by rising levels of neutralizing antibodies and a resolution of symptoms, it appears safe to release patients from isolation based on clinical criteria that require a minimum time in isolation of 13 days, rather than strictly on repeated PCR results.

The WHO said that the clinical criteria require that patients’ symptoms have been resolved for at least three days before release from isolation, with a minimum time in isolation of 13 days since symptom onset.

The WHO in criteria for releasing covid-19 patients from isolation said that these modifications to the criteria for discharge from isolation (in a health facility or elsewhere) balance the understanding of infectious risk and the practicality of requiring repeated negative PCR testing, especially in settings of intense transmission or limited testing supplies.

“Although the risk of transmission after symptom resolution is likely to be minimal based on what is currently known, it cannot be completely ruled out. However, there is no zero-risk approach, and strict reliance on PCR confirmation of viral RNA clearance creates other risks (e.g. straining resources and limiting access to health care for new patients with acute disease)," the WHO said.

“In patients with severe disease who are symptomatic for prolonged periods of time, a laboratory-based approach might also aid decision-making on the need for prolonged isolation. Such a laboratory-based approach can include measuring viral load and neutralizing antibody (or proven equivalent antibody) levels," it said.

The number of covid-19 cases crossed 426555 on Monday with 14319 additional cases. The deaths crossed 13716.

The Centre on Friday wrote to States for following the guidelines for effective Home Isolation issued in May that state very mild and pre-symptomatic covid-19 patients can opt for home isolation provided the patient has a room to himself/herself with toilet facility and has an adult attendant /caregiver.

On 27 May 2020, WHO published updated interim guidance on the clinical management of covid-19 and provided updated recommendations on the criteria for discharging patients from isolation. The updated criteria reflected recent findings that patients whose symptoms have resolved may still test positive for the covid-19 virus (SARS-CoV-2) by RT-PCR for many weeks. Despite this positive test result, these patients are not likely to be infectious and therefore are unlikely to be able to transmit the virus to another person, the WHO said.

“The authorities need to find a delicate balance between home quarantine and institutional quarantine and use it to the fullest. The guidelines set by the government needs to be followed with the physical and mental comfort of the patients in mind at both homes and institutions,"’said Dr Suresh Sharma, Head Population Research Center, Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi University.

Union health ministry said that the WHO Situation Report dated 21st June, 2020 shows that India has one of the lowest cases per lakh population in spite of its high population density. India’s cases per lakh population are 30.04 while the global average is more than its triple at 114.67. The US has 671.24 cases per lakh population while the metric for Germany, Spain and Brazil is 583.88, 526.22 and 489.42 respectively.

So far, a total of 2,37,195 patients have been cured of covid-19. During the last 24 hours, a total of 9,440 covud-19 patients have been cured taking the rate is 55.77% amongst covid-19 patients.

Presently, there are 1,74,387 active cases and all are under active medical supervision. Today the number of recovered patients has crossed the number of active patients by 62,808.

The total number of samples being tested per day is also steadily rising, as is the number of total samples tested. In the last 24 hours, 1,43,267 samples were tested. Whereas the total number of samples tested thus far is 69,50,493.

