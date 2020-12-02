Jabs for all versus enough shots for herd immunity

Evidently, it’s got to do with supplies. There are several vaccine candidates being developed at a record pace, but only one of them, Pfizer-BioNtech’s, has been approved so far and that too in the UK. Others are yet to seek approvals, or those that have done are being evaluated by regulators. Serum Institute of India aims to ready 300-400 million shots of the two-dose Covishield by April. That’s the one being developed by Oxford University. SII is a manufacturing partner. Covishield would cost $3 per dose. If Centre were to procure it and inoculate the entire 1.3 billion people, the jabs alone would cost $7.8 billion.