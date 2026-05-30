Jeera water, ajwain water or methi water — Bengaluru gastroenterologist on which morning drink is right for you

Ajwain water, jeera water and methi water are traditional, wellness-based, popular morning drinks in India. While all three support digestive health, each works differently and suits different body types and conditions.
Here's what a gastroenterology expert says about which drink is right for you and when these remedies can do more harm than good.
Walk into almost any Indian kitchen in the morning, and you will find someone boiling seeds in water. Jeera, ajwain, and methi have been staples of traditional home remedies for generations, passed down as simple fixes for everything from bloating to slow metabolism. Today, they have found a new audience on social media, where they are promoted as detox drinks, weight-loss aids and digestive healers. But does science hold up, and is the drink you are reaching for every morning actually suited to your body?
Dr Balaji G, Senior Consultant, Medical Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Interventional Endoscopy at KIMS Hospitals, Electronic City, Bengaluru, talks about what each of these drinks does, who stands to benefit and when they can cause more harm than good.
Of the three, jeera or cumin has one of the best-supported profiles for digestive health. “Jeera stimulates the secretion of digestive enzymes and bile, which helps in the better breakdown of food. It is particularly good for people who get bloated, gassy or feel heavy after eating,” says Dr Balaji.
Jeera water is best suited for people who experience:
It is gentle, well-tolerated by most people, and a good starting point for anyone looking to support their digestive health in the morning. Soak a teaspoon of cumin seeds overnight and drink the strained water on an empty stomach.
Ajwain or carom seeds work faster and more intensely than jeera. The active compound, thymol, exhibits potent antispasmodic and antibacterial effects. “Ajwain water is particularly helpful for acute digestive discomfort, sudden bloating, cramping or indigestion. It works fast and gives you fairly instant relief,” says Dr Balaji.
However, it is not ideal for everyone. Those who should avoid or limit ajwain water include:
“It is better used as an occasional remedy rather than a daily morning drink for those with a sensitive gut,” says the doctor.
Methi or fenugreek is the most metabolically active of the three. Soaking a teaspoon of methi seeds overnight and drinking water in the morning has a modest but meaningful effect on blood sugar regulation. "Fenugreek contains soluble fibre and compounds that slow carbohydrate absorption in the gut, making methi water particularly relevant for people managing prediabetes or type 2 diabetes."
Methi water works well for people dealing with:
Methi water has a distinctly bitter taste, can cause loose stools when had in excess and may interact with diabetes medication. Anyone on blood sugar-lowering drugs should consult their doctor before making it a daily habit.
The answer depends entirely on what you are trying to address:
"These are not magic drinks, and they are not interchangeable; each one has a specific action on the digestive system. The best approach is to understand what your body needs rather than following a trend. And if you have an existing condition, whether it is acidity, diabetes or irritable bowel syndrome, it is always worth checking with a doctor before making any of these a daily habit,” says Dr Balaji.
(The author, Nivedita, is a freelance writer. She writes on health and travel.)
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