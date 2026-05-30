Jeera water, ajwain water or methi water — Bengaluru gastroenterologist on which morning drink is right for you

Ajwain water, jeera water and methi water are traditional, wellness-based, popular morning drinks in India. While all three support digestive health, each works differently and suits different body types and conditions.

Here's what a gastroenterology expert says about which drink is right for you and when these remedies can do more harm than good.

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Walk into almost any Indian kitchen in the morning, and you will find someone boiling seeds in water. Jeera, ajwain, and methi have been staples of traditional home remedies for generations, passed down as simple fixes for everything from bloating to slow metabolism. Today, they have found a new audience on social media, where they are promoted as detox drinks, weight-loss aids and digestive healers. But does science hold up, and is the drink you are reaching for every morning actually suited to your body?

Dr Balaji G, Senior Consultant, Medical Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Interventional Endoscopy at KIMS Hospitals, Electronic City, Bengaluru, talks about what each of these drinks does, who stands to benefit and when they can cause more harm than good.

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What does jeera water do for digestion? Of the three, jeera or cumin has one of the best-supported profiles for digestive health. “Jeera stimulates the secretion of digestive enzymes and bile, which helps in the better breakdown of food. It is particularly good for people who get bloated, gassy or feel heavy after eating,” says Dr Balaji.

Jeera water is best suited for people who experience:

Bloating or gas after meals

Irregular bowel movements

A general feeling of sluggish digestion It is gentle, well-tolerated by most people, and a good starting point for anyone looking to support their digestive health in the morning. Soak a teaspoon of cumin seeds overnight and drink the strained water on an empty stomach.

Also Read | 5 benefits of drinking jeera water

Who should choose ajwain water? Ajwain or carom seeds work faster and more intensely than jeera. The active compound, thymol, exhibits potent antispasmodic and antibacterial effects. “Ajwain water is particularly helpful for acute digestive discomfort, sudden bloating, cramping or indigestion. It works fast and gives you fairly instant relief,” says Dr Balaji.

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However, it is not ideal for everyone. Those who should avoid or limit ajwain water include:

People with acid reflux or gastritis, as it can aggravate acidity when used regularly

Pregnant women, as ajwain is known to stimulate uterine contractions in large quantities “It is better used as an occasional remedy rather than a daily morning drink for those with a sensitive gut,” says the doctor.

Also Read | Ajwain water benefits explained: When to drink it and how it actually helps

What is methi water best suited for? Methi or fenugreek is the most metabolically active of the three. Soaking a teaspoon of methi seeds overnight and drinking water in the morning has a modest but meaningful effect on blood sugar regulation. "Fenugreek contains soluble fibre and compounds that slow carbohydrate absorption in the gut, making methi water particularly relevant for people managing prediabetes or type 2 diabetes."

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Methi water works well for people dealing with:

High blood sugar or prediabetes

Chronic constipation

Sluggish gut motility Methi water has a distinctly bitter taste, can cause loose stools when had in excess and may interact with diabetes medication. Anyone on blood sugar-lowering drugs should consult their doctor before making it a daily habit.

Also Read | 5 reasons to drink soaked fenugreek water daily

So which one should you pick? The answer depends entirely on what you are trying to address:

Jeera water - best for everyday digestive support, bloating and general gut health

Ajwain water - best for acute indigestion, cramping or sudden digestive discomfort

Methi water - best for blood sugar management, metabolic support and constipation "These are not magic drinks, and they are not interchangeable; each one has a specific action on the digestive system. The best approach is to understand what your body needs rather than following a trend. And if you have an existing condition, whether it is acidity, diabetes or irritable bowel syndrome, it is always worth checking with a doctor before making any of these a daily habit,” says Dr Balaji.

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(The author, Nivedita, is a freelance writer. She writes on health and travel.)