For both shots, minimizing or eliminating the rare blood-clotting issues could be key to boosting confidence in the vaccines and opening doors to wider use. Both vaccine makers are selling their shots without profit. Both can be stored for months at normal refrigeration temperatures, in contrast to ultracold temperatures necessary for longer-term storage of leading vaccines by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. J&J’s single-dose regimen is also seen as an advantage for protecting hard-to-reach people after just one shot.