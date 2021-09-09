J&J vaccine in India by year-end?

Responding to why vaccine makers were insisting on an indemnity clause, Stoffels said that it was needed to protect patients. “We are trying to address this indemnity issue through the Covax facility. The Covax facility that is led by GAVI has established a mechanism whereby any person receiving a vaccine in any of the 92 countries in the AMC (advance market commitment) group, who suffers an unexpected serious adverse event (SAE) associated due to such vaccine will receive a no-fault, lumpsum compensation for that event in full and final settlement of any claims."