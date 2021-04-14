cFrance on Wednesday said that it is is sticking to its plan to give over-55s the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, news agency Reuters reported. Amid the concern over rare blood clot issues, the United States and South Africa suspended Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

France has already been using the AstraZeneca jab among over-55s and had been planning to boost its campaign with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The government had received a first delivery of 200,000 doses, which "arrived on our territory at the start of the week and are being delivered to GPs and pharmacies".

The French administration reaffirmed their confidence in the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab as an "essential tool" in the fight against COVID-19. Denmark on Wednesday became the first EU country to abandon the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Reacting to the Danish move, Attal said: "We have confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine as an essential tool in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic." He further mentioned, "It is important that this vaccine continue to be deployed. It is a vaccine that is safe and works."





