NEW DELHI : Johnson & Johnson is interested in manufacturing its Covid-19 vaccine in India, a government official said on Tuesday.

India also has no concern over the efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine that is being used in the country's massive inoculation campaign, Vinod Kumar Paul, member (health and nutrition), NITI Aayog, said.

Separately, the Serum Institute today said the Indian government has ordered 10 million more doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for its citizens.

The world's biggest vaccine-making company had earlier supplied 11 million doses to the government's inoculation campaign that began on Jan. 16.

"The second order is already in place, it's for 10 million doses," an SII spokesman said, adding that the figure was part of the 100 million doses the company has agreed to sell to the government for ₹200 ($2.74) each.

The Indian government is currently using AstraZeneca's Covishield vaccine from the Serum Institute and COVAXIN from Bharat Biotech. The two shots have been used in what India calls the world's biggest immunisation programme to cover 300 million people by August, starting with healthcare and other workers to reach the elderly and those with existing conditions by March.

The regulator is expected to approve Russia's Sputnik V and Cadila Healthcare's ZyCov-D vaccines in the next few months.

India's infections rose 9,110 in the last 24 hours to stand at 10.85 million, the world's highest tally after the United States, though they have fallen sharply from a mid-September peak of nearly 100,000.

The health ministry said a daily toll of less than 100 deaths over the last four days took the total to more than 155,000.

