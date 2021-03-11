OPEN APP
Home >Science >Health >Johnson & Johnson single-shot Covid-19 vaccine approved by EU drugs regulator

Johnson & Johnson single-shot Covid-19 vaccine approved by EU drugs regulator

(FILES) This file photo taken on November 17, 2020 in London shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson. - The European Medicines Agency said on March 9, 2021 that it is set to decide whether to authorise Johnson & Johnson's Janssen single-shot coronavirus vaccine for the EU on March 11. If approved by the Amsterdam-based regulator, the vaccine would be the fourth to get the green light for the 27-nation bloc, in a boost for its slow-starting vaccination programme. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (AFP)
(FILES) This file photo taken on November 17, 2020 in London shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson. - The European Medicines Agency said on March 9, 2021 that it is set to decide whether to authorise Johnson & Johnson's Janssen single-shot coronavirus vaccine for the EU on March 11. If approved by the Amsterdam-based regulator, the vaccine would be the fourth to get the green light for the 27-nation bloc, in a boost for its slow-starting vaccination programme. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (AFP)
 1 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2021, 07:06 PM IST Agencies

Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine won clearance from the European Union’s drugs regulator, paving the way for the first single-injection shot to help bolster the region’s sluggish vaccination campaign

Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine won clearance from the European Union’s drugs regulator, making it the fourth jab to get the green light for the 27-nation bloc.

"This is the first vaccine which can be used as a single dose," Emer Cooke, chief of the Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency (EMA), said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended that the EU approve the vaccine. The European Commission must now rubber-stamp the decision before the product can be distributed.

Meanwhile, the European Commission has said the EU authorisation to the single-dose vaccine will follow shortly.

The clearance paves the way for the first single-injection shot to help bolster the region’s sluggish vaccination campaign.

"With this latest positive opinion, authorities across the European Union will have another option to combat the pandemic and protect the lives and health of their citizens," Cooke said in a statement.

The US pharma giant filed on February 16 for approval for the vaccine, developed by its Belgian subsidiary Janssen.

The EU has so far approved three vaccines -- Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-Oxford.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Three other vaccines are also under "rolling review" by the Amsterdam-based EMA -- Novavax, CureVac and Russia's Sputnik.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is easier to store. The shot however appears less protective than Pfizer and Moderna's regimes, which both have an efficacy of around 95% against all forms of Covid-19 from the classic coronavirus strain.

'

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout